MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 13

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 11: MTN Sports Power Rankings Girls basketball (Through games of Jan. 11, 2025) Class AA 1. Gallatin (6-0) 2. Billings West (7-0) 3. Butte (6-1) 4. Missoula Big Sky (4-2) 5. Kalispell Glacier (4-2) Class A 1. Billings Central (8-0) 2. Dillon (8-0) 3. Havre (7-1) 4. Frenchtown (5-2) 5. Bigfork (4-2) Class B 1. Huntley Project (8-0) 2. Baker (7-1) 3. Shepherd (7-1) 4. Ennis (7-1) 5. Missoula Loyola (7-1) 6. Big Timber (6-1) 7. Florence (7-1) 8. Fairfield (6-1) 9. Malta (5-3) 10. Chinook (7-1) Class C 1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (9-0) 2. Melstone (8-0) 3. Plenty Coups (8-0) 4. Bainville (8-0) 5. Plentywood (7-1) 6. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (6-1) 7. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (7-1) 8. Shields Valley (7-2) 9. West Yellowstone (7-2) 10. Manhattan Christian (5-1)



