MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 13

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 11:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Girls basketball
(Through games of Jan. 11, 2025)
Class AA
1. Gallatin (6-0)
2. Billings West (7-0)
3. Butte (6-1)
4. Missoula Big Sky (4-2)
5. Kalispell Glacier (4-2)
Class A
1. Billings Central (8-0)
2. Dillon (8-0)
3. Havre (7-1)
4. Frenchtown (5-2)
5. Bigfork (4-2)
Class B
1. Huntley Project (8-0)
2. Baker (7-1)
3. Shepherd (7-1)
4. Ennis (7-1)
5. Missoula Loyola (7-1)
6. Big Timber (6-1)
7. Florence (7-1)
8. Fairfield (6-1)
9. Malta (5-3)
10. Chinook (7-1)
Class C
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (9-0)
2. Melstone (8-0)
3. Plenty Coups (8-0)
4. Bainville (8-0)
5. Plentywood (7-1)
6. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (6-1)
7. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (7-1)
8. Shields Valley (7-2)
9. West Yellowstone (7-2)
10. Manhattan Christian (5-1)