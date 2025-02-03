MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for Feb. 3

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 1:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Girls basketball
(Through games of Feb. 1, 2025)
Class AA
1. Gallatin (10-0)
2. Billings West (11-1)
3. Missoula Hellgate (6-4)
4. Butte (8-4)
5. Missoula Big Sky (7-3)
Class A
1. Billings Central (13-0)
2. Frenchtown (10-2)
3. Dillon (11-1)
4. Havre (12-2)
5. Bigfork (10-2)
Class B
1. Huntley Project (14-0)
2. Shepherd (14-1)
3. Ennis (12-1)
4. Florence (13-1)
5. Fairfield (14-1)
6. Jefferson (12-2)
7. Baker (11-3)
8. Malta (10-4)
9. Big Timber (10-3)
10. Missoula Loyola (10-3)
Class C
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (15-0)
2. Melstone (14-0)
3. Plenty Coups (13-0)
4. Bainville (14-0)
5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (12-1)
6. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (12-2)
7. Terry (13-1)
8. Plentywood (11-3)
9. Seeley-Swan (12-3)
10. Circle (10-4)