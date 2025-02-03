Watch Now
MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for Feb. 3

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 1:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Girls basketball

(Through games of Feb. 1, 2025)

Class AA

1. Gallatin (10-0)

2. Billings West (11-1)

3. Missoula Hellgate (6-4)

4. Butte (8-4)

5. Missoula Big Sky (7-3)

Class A

1. Billings Central (13-0)

2. Frenchtown (10-2)

3. Dillon (11-1)

4. Havre (12-2)

5. Bigfork (10-2)

Class B

1. Huntley Project (14-0)

2. Shepherd (14-1)

3. Ennis (12-1)

4. Florence (13-1)

5. Fairfield (14-1)

6. Jefferson (12-2)

7. Baker (11-3)

8. Malta (10-4)

9. Big Timber (10-3)

10. Missoula Loyola (10-3)

Class C

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (15-0)

2. Melstone (14-0)

3. Plenty Coups (13-0)

4. Bainville (14-0)

5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (12-1)

6. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (12-2)

7. Terry (13-1)

8. Plentywood (11-3)

9. Seeley-Swan (12-3)

10. Circle (10-4)

