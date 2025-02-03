MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for Feb. 3

Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 1: MTN Sports Power Rankings Girls basketball (Through games of Feb. 1, 2025) Class AA 1. Gallatin (10-0) 2. Billings West (11-1) 3. Missoula Hellgate (6-4) 4. Butte (8-4) 5. Missoula Big Sky (7-3) Class A 1. Billings Central (13-0) 2. Frenchtown (10-2) 3. Dillon (11-1) 4. Havre (12-2) 5. Bigfork (10-2) Class B 1. Huntley Project (14-0) 2. Shepherd (14-1) 3. Ennis (12-1) 4. Florence (13-1) 5. Fairfield (14-1) 6. Jefferson (12-2) 7. Baker (11-3) 8. Malta (10-4) 9. Big Timber (10-3) 10. Missoula Loyola (10-3) Class C 1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (15-0) 2. Melstone (14-0) 3. Plenty Coups (13-0) 4. Bainville (14-0) 5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (12-1) 6. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (12-2) 7. Terry (13-1) 8. Plentywood (11-3) 9. Seeley-Swan (12-3) 10. Circle (10-4)



Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.