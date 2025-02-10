MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for Feb. 10

Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 8: MTN Sports Power Rankings Girls basketball (Through games of Feb. 8, 2025) Class AA 1. Gallatin (12-0) 2. Billings West (13-1) 3. Missoula Hellgate (8-4) 4. Butte (9-5) 5. Helena (7-5) Class A 1. Billings Central (14-0) 2. Frenchtown (10-2) 3. Dillon (11-1) 4. Havre (14-2) 5. Bigfork (12-2) Class B 1. Ennis (13-1) 2. Huntley Project (14-1) 3. Shepherd (14-2) 4. Baker (13-3) 5. Florence (14-1) 6. Fairfield (15-1) 7. Big Timber (12-4) 8. Malta (12-4) 9. Jefferson (13-3) 10. Missoula Loyola (13-3) Class C 1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (16-0) 2. Melstone (15-0) 3. Plenty Coups (14-0) 4. Bainville (16-0) 5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (15-1) 6. Terry (15-1) 7. Seeley-Swan (14-3) 8. Circle (12-4) 9. Plentywood (12-4) 10. Fort Benton (11-4)



Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.