MTN Sports girls basketball power rankings for Feb. 10

Here are the 2024-25 MTN Sports high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 8:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Girls basketball
(Through games of Feb. 8, 2025)
Class AA
1. Gallatin (12-0)
2. Billings West (13-1)
3. Missoula Hellgate (8-4)
4. Butte (9-5)
5. Helena (7-5)
Class A
1. Billings Central (14-0)
2. Frenchtown (10-2)
3. Dillon (11-1)
4. Havre (14-2)
5. Bigfork (12-2)
Class B
1. Ennis (13-1)
2. Huntley Project (14-1)
3. Shepherd (14-2)
4. Baker (13-3)
5. Florence (14-1)
6. Fairfield (15-1)
7. Big Timber (12-4)
8. Malta (12-4)
9. Jefferson (13-3)
10. Missoula Loyola (13-3)
Class C
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (16-0)
2. Melstone (15-0)
3. Plenty Coups (14-0)
4. Bainville (16-0)
5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (15-1)
6. Terry (15-1)
7. Seeley-Swan (14-3)
8. Circle (12-4)
9. Plentywood (12-4)
10. Fort Benton (11-4)