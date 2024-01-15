MontanaSports.com girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 22

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 20:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Girls basketball
(Through games of Jan. 20)
Class AA
1. Billings Skyview (9-0)
2. Missoula Big Sky (7-1)
3. Bozeman Gallatin (7-2)
4. Billings West (7-2)
5. Helena (7-2)
Class A
1. Havre (8-1)
2. Bigfork (10-1)
3. Frenchtown (10-1)
4. Miles City (9-1)
5. Billings Cenral (9-1)
Class B
1. Huntley Project (10-0)
2. Chinook (10-0)
3. Anaconda (10-0)
4. Baker (8-2)
5. Jefferson (9-1)
6. Shepherd (8-2)
7. Missoula Loyola (9-2)
8. Manhattan (10-2)
9. Lodge Grass (8-2)
10. Malta (6-3)
Class C
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (12-0)
2. Twin Bridges (9-1)
3. Roberts (12-1)
4. Big Sandy (11-1)
5. Bainville (10-1)
6. Scobey (10-2)
7. Roy-Winifred (8-3)
8. Belt (7-2)
9. Circle (9-2)
10. Melstone (8-3)