MontanaSports.com girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 22

Posted at 6:00 AM, Jan 15, 2024

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 20: MTN Sports Power Rankings Girls basketball (Through games of Jan. 20) Class AA 1. Billings Skyview (9-0) 2. Missoula Big Sky (7-1) 3. Bozeman Gallatin (7-2) 4. Billings West (7-2) 5. Helena (7-2) Class A 1. Havre (8-1) 2. Bigfork (10-1) 3. Frenchtown (10-1) 4. Miles City (9-1) 5. Billings Cenral (9-1) Class B 1. Huntley Project (10-0) 2. Chinook (10-0) 3. Anaconda (10-0) 4. Baker (8-2) 5. Jefferson (9-1) 6. Shepherd (8-2) 7. Missoula Loyola (9-2) 8. Manhattan (10-2) 9. Lodge Grass (8-2) 10. Malta (6-3) Class C 1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (12-0) 2. Twin Bridges (9-1) 3. Roberts (12-1) 4. Big Sandy (11-1) 5. Bainville (10-1) 6. Scobey (10-2) 7. Roy-Winifred (8-3) 8. Belt (7-2) 9. Circle (9-2) 10. Melstone (8-3)



