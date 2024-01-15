Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Girls Basketball

Actions

MontanaSports.com girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 22

High School GBB Power Rankings Web GFX.png
MTN Sports
High School GBB Power Rankings Web GFX.png
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 20:47:34-05

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 20:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Girls basketball

(Through games of Jan. 20)

Class AA

1. Billings Skyview (9-0)

2. Missoula Big Sky (7-1)

3. Bozeman Gallatin (7-2)

4. Billings West (7-2)

5. Helena (7-2)

Class A

1. Havre (8-1)

2. Bigfork (10-1)

3. Frenchtown (10-1)

4. Miles City (9-1)

5. Billings Cenral (9-1)

Class B

1. Huntley Project (10-0)

2. Chinook (10-0)

3. Anaconda (10-0)

4. Baker (8-2)

5. Jefferson (9-1)

6. Shepherd (8-2)

7. Missoula Loyola (9-2)

8. Manhattan (10-2)

9. Lodge Grass (8-2)

10. Malta (6-3)

Class C

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (12-0)

2. Twin Bridges (9-1)

3. Roberts (12-1)

4. Big Sandy (11-1)

5. Bainville (10-1)

6. Scobey (10-2)

7. Roy-Winifred (8-3)

8. Belt (7-2)

9. Circle (9-2)

10. Melstone (8-3)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state