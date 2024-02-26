MontanaSports.com girls basketball power rankings for Feb. 26

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 24:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Girls basketball

(Through games of Feb. 24)

Class AA

(Regular season - final)

1. Billings Skyview (18-0)

2. Billings West (15-3)

3. Missoula Big Sky (16-2)

4. Bozeman Gallatin (14-4)

5. Missoula Hellgate (12-6)

Around Class AA: Billings Skyview finished the regular season unbeaten at 18-0, and holds on to its No. 1 position in the final AA rankings of the year. Missoula Big Sky suffered an overtime loss to Helena Capital last week and slips one spot to No. 3, trading places with new No. 2 Billings West. Missoula Hellgate, riding a six-game winning streak, has climbed into the rankings at No. 5. The Eastern and Western AA divisional tournaments begin this week.

Class A

(Regular season - final)

1. Bigfork (17-1)

2. Frenchtown (17-1)

3. Billings Central (17-1)

4. Dillon (15-3)

5. Havre (15-3)

Class B

(Regular season - final)

1. Baker (16-2)

2. Chinook (17-0)

3. Huntley Project (17-1)

4. Jefferson (17-1)

5. Missoula Loyola (15-2)

6. Columbus (13-4)

7. Anaconda (12-3)

8. St. Ignatius (15-3)

9. Big Timber (14-4)

10. Florence (13-5)

Class C

(Regular season - final)

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (18-0)

2. Twin Bridges (15-1)

3. Roberts (17-1)

4. Roy-Winifred (13-3)

5. Melstone (15-3)

6. Plentywood (15-3)

7. Bainville (16-2)

8. D-G-S-G (16-2)

9. C-J-I (15-2)

10. Big Sandy (15-3)

