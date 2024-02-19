Watch Now
MontanaSports.com girls basketball power rankings for Feb. 19

MTN Sports
Posted at 3:45 PM, Feb 19, 2024
BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 17:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Girls basketball

(Through games of Feb. 17)

Class AA

1. Billings Skyview (15-0)

2. Missoula Big Sky (15-1)

3. Billings West (13-3)

4. Helena (12-4)

5. Bozeman Gallatin (12-4)

Around Class AA: As the final week of the Class AA regular season commences, the top five remains the same. Top-ranked Billings Skyview continues its unbeaten run under first-year coach Randy Chase, while No. 2 Missoula Big Sky has extended its winning streak to 15. No. 3 Billings West, No. 4 Helena and No. 5 Bozeman Gallatin have also maintained their positions with the divisional tournaments on the horizon. Big Sky and Helena are scheduled to square off in a ranked matchup Tuesday in Missoula.

Class A

(Regular season - final)

1. Bigfork (17-1)

2. Frenchtown (17-1)

3. Billings Central (17-1)

4. Dillon (15-3)

5. Havre (15-3)

Around Class A: The final rankings of the Class A regular season see no movement. No. 1 Bigfork, No. 2 Frenchtown and No. 3 Billings Central all head into divisional tournaments this week with matching 17-1 records. No. 4 Dillon and fifth-ranked three-time reigning state champion Havre round out the top five again with 15-3 records. Meanwhile, unranked Miles City has run its winning streak to six games and closed the regular season with a 16-2 mark.

Class B

(Regular season - final)

1. Baker (16-2)

2. Chinook (17-0)

3. Huntley Project (17-1)

4. Jefferson (17-1)

5. Missoula Loyola (15-2)

6. Columbus (13-4)

7. Anaconda (12-3)

8. St. Ignatius (15-3)

9. Big Timber (14-4)

10. Florence (13-5)

Class C

(Regular season - final)

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (18-0)

2. Twin Bridges (15-1)

3. Roberts (17-1)

4. Roy-Winifred (13-3)

5. Melstone (15-3)

6. Plentywood (15-3)

7. Bainville (16-2)

8. D-G-S-G (16-2)

9. C-J-I (15-2)

10. Big Sandy (15-3)

