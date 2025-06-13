Montana-Wyoming all-star games a 'full-circle' moment for Miles City's Alli Glasscock

It’s a weekend full of all-star festivities, kicked off by the annual Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series Friday night in Gillette.

The all-star game represents a full-circle moment of sorts for Miles city graduate Alli Glasscock, who watched her cousin and forsyth native Lindsey Hein play in, and win, these games back in 2021.

“Just seeing her work so hard and having success and having fun, it's something I always wanted. I've always worked pretty hard. I think that's what got me here," Glasscock said. "That and my parents, too. They pushed me pretty hard."

Another closed circuit for Glasscock in her basketball career is represented by her commitment to Black Hills State University, where she fell in love with the school at a young age.

“My mom went up there to coach with the high school team and I went along with when I was in probably third grade," Glasscock said. "I loved it. It was so cool, and I was like, 'Mom. I think I want to play there when I'm older.' When I grew up I didn't think it would actually happen. I had the right connections and I knew the right people and it happened to work out. I love the people, the coach and I love the girls."

Glasscock has been soaking up the week with her Montana teammates as she knows it’s back to reality after the weekend.

“My parents own a ranch 40 miles North of Miles City. I'm going to work for my dad a little bit, hay for him," Glasscock said.

Glasscock and her Montana teammates are hoping to extend the Treasure State’s winning streak, which currently stands at 15. Wyoming hasn’t won since June 10, 2016.