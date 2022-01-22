Missoula Sentinel girls hold off Butte, improve to 5-4 overall

BUTTE — Looking to improve to over .500 in both overall and conference standings, the Missoula Sentinel girls basketball team did enough to get the job done.

Emily McElmurry scored a game-high 13 points and the Spartans held off Butte down the stretch to top the Bulldogs 44-37 on Friday evening at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym.

With the win, the Spartans improved to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the Western AA to keep pace with conference leaders Kalispell Flathead and Missoula Hellgate. Butte drops to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

The Bulldogs, which trailed 20-15 at the half, were led by a team-high eight points from Brooke McGrath.