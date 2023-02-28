Missoula Loyola girls, Lone Peak boys win challenge games, punch state tickets

ANACONDA — The Missoula Loyola girls rebounded from a blowout divisional championship loss to Bigfork.

Gio Horner piled up a game-high 20 points and Drew Lamb added 11 as the Breakers weathered a furious comeback rally from Anaconda to hold of the the Copperheads 58-52 on Monday evening in a Western B challenge game.

The win sends the Breakers to the State B tournament where they will be the No. 2 seed out of the Western division.

Loyola led 30-15 at halftime before watching their lead shrink to just two points in the third. But the Copperheads were never able to tie the game.

Ora Lindauer added 11 points for the Breakers. Anaconda was led by 21 points from Meela Mitchell and 15 from Maniyah Lunceford.

Over in Butte, the Lone Peak boys held on for a 49-45 win over a Harrison-Willow Creek squad that lost to defending Class C champion Manhattan Christian in the Western C title game.

The Bighorn now head to state as the No. 2 seed out of the Western C.

Lone Peak led 17-11 after one quarter and 25-17 at halftime. The Bighorn had four players score in double digits. Ebe Grabow led Lone Peak with 13 points, Isaac Bedway had 12 and Max Romney and Gus Hammond each scored 11.

The Wildcats were led by a game-high 18 points from Joe Cima. Andrew DeFrance added 11 for Harrison-Willow Creek.