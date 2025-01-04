Missoula Hellgate girls hold Great Falls CMR scoreless in fourth, win 54-48

GREAT FALLS — Fresh off some time away due to the holiday break, the Missoula Hellgate girls basketball team hit the road for Great Falls to face CMR Friday night. After a back-and-forth affair, last year's Class AA runner-up found itself a winner 54-46.

It was a game of runs, as early on junior Elly Reed led the way for the Knights, allowing the visitors to get out to a halftime lead of 31-22.

That was until CMR senior Rhema Pace came alive, leading the Rustlers to an offensive outburst in the third quarter. It was a 24-8 advantage in the stanza for the home team.

But just in the blink of an eye, the Rustlers' offensive momentum diminished. Hellgate would hold CMR scoreless in the final frame to earn itself a road win.

For highlights, view the video player above.