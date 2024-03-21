Missoula Big Sky's Kadynce Couture flips commitment to Montana State

MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky basketball standout Kadynce Couture has flipped her commitment to Montana State.

The junior announced her decision on social media Thursday morning after she shared a post Wednesday asking, "Stay in blue and gold?" Thursday's post had a simple caption that read, "Yes", and included photos of Couture in Montana State gear dancing with Bobcat head women's basketball coach Tricia Binford.

Couture committed to Idaho over MSU, Montana and others last fall. Montana State was the first college program to offer Couture a scholarship, extending the offer before she had ever played high school basketball.

Couture started at Big Sky High School as a freshman and sophomore. This season, the 5-foot-9 wing led the Eagles with 15.5 points per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 39.7 % from 3-point range. She also led the team in rebounds (8.8) and blocks (1.0) per game, while averaging 3.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game.

The Eagles won the Western AA regular-season title to earn the No. 1 seed for the divisional tournament. They lost to Missoula Hellgate in the divisional championship to enter the Class AA state tournament as the conference's second seed. They won one game and lost two at state to finish with a 19-5 overall record.

Montana State finished an up-and-down, injury-riddled season with a 17-16 overall record. The Bobcats ended their season with a 56-39 loss to Eastern Washington in the semifinal round of the Big Sky Conference tournament.