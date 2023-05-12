Midland Roundtable AOY: Catch Billings West's Layla Baumann serving up acai at The Local Berry

BILLINGS — Layla Baumann capped her hoops career in style, helping Billings West to its first outright state title since 2011.

If you’ve become a fan, don’t worry, she’ll be sticking around town to play for Montana State Billings next year. That means you might run into her while she’s working this summer, too.

“Well I've babysat a lot, nannying in the summer, then I work at The Local Berry. It's a food truck with acai bowls," Baumann told MTN Sports. "It's a food truck, but now we have a store, so I'm super excited. The food truck kind of sucked because there was no AC, or when it shut off it sucked. But now we have a store front so I'm excited."

Escaping the heat with a dip in the water sounds like a treat, but only to a certain extent. Despite a couple family trips to Mexico, Baumann still has hesitation with the ocean.

“Every time we're in the ocean — I hate swimming in the ocean because of sharks. I don't know why, it just scares me. If I can't see below me, no. I just don't like it," Baumann said.

Good thing our 2023 Midland Roundtable athlete of the year finalist is pretty spectacular on land.