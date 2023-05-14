Midland Roundtable AOY: Billings Central's Lily Bland hooked on fishing

Lily Bland helped Billings Central hoist quite a bit of hardware during her time in a Rams uniform, most recently a soccer crown this fall.

Bland was an all-state performer both on the pitch and the basketball floor, and she’s got the brains to match as she was an academic all-state selection all four years of high school.

Bland has proven to be an exceptional athlete, but she’s got a creative and outdoorsy side, too.

“I love art. I love to paint and draw. I'm always sketching on my homework or something. And I love to fish. I go fishing with my dad and my family all the time in the summer," Bland told MTN Sports. "When I was little we would go to Ennis and flyfish the Madison River. A lot of great memories there."

Fishing in Ennis has vastly different views from Bland’s favorite vacation spot, where she and some friends recently visited.

“Hawaii. So pretty. I love snorkeling and I love sea turtles," Bland said. "I went with my friends last year. It was so fun."

The University of Michigan awaits next fall for 2023 Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist Lily Bland.