Melstone's Draya Wacker commits to Montana Lady Griz

Melstone senior-to-be Draya Wacker will be taking her basketball talents to Missoula.

Wacker announced her commitment to the University of Montana women's basketball program via Twitter on Wednesday.

Super excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montana. Thank you to the coaching staff for the great opportunity! Go Griz🐻 pic.twitter.com/raxW6OJJWp — Draya Wacker (@drayawacker) June 16, 2021

Wacker is widely-regarded as one of the top players in Class C. As a sophomore Wacker led the Broncs to the State C tournament. Wacker suffered a torn ACL in late January that ended her season. Wacker averaged just over 25 points per game this year.

Melstone, though, won the Southern C divisional tournament and made its second consecutive appearance at the State C tournament.

Wacker will almost certainly reach the 2,000-point plateau during her senior season. She currently stands at 1,759 points.

(This story will be updated)