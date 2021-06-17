Watch
Melstone's Draya Wacker commits to Montana Lady Griz

ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
Posted at 8:53 PM, Jun 16, 2021
Melstone senior-to-be Draya Wacker will be taking her basketball talents to Missoula.

Wacker announced her commitment to the University of Montana women's basketball program via Twitter on Wednesday.

Wacker is widely-regarded as one of the top players in Class C. As a sophomore Wacker led the Broncs to the State C tournament. Wacker suffered a torn ACL in late January that ended her season. Wacker averaged just over 25 points per game this year.

Melstone, though, won the Southern C divisional tournament and made its second consecutive appearance at the State C tournament.

Wacker will almost certainly reach the 2,000-point plateau during her senior season. She currently stands at 1,759 points.

(This story will be updated)

