Melstone's Draya Wacker becomes 11th Montana girl to record 2,000 career points

Melstone senior and University of Montana commit Draya Wacker is continuing her ascent up Montana's all-time scoring list.

With 32 points Friday against Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap and 37 Saturday against Ekalaka, Wacker currently stands at 2,005 career points, according to head coach Ole Eike.

Wacker is coming off a torn ACL suffered in late January of 2021. She's returned to form nicely, leading the Broncs to a 10-2 record. Melstone has won 10 consecutive games after opening the season with losses to Roy-Winifred and Fort Benton.

Next up on the all-time scoring list is former Harlowton and Carroll College standout Bailey Snelling. Snelling, the current assistant boys coach for Harlowton-Ryegate, had 2,030 career points. Wacker has a legitimate shot at cracking the top five within the next month, as Reed Point's Elly Bruursema sists fifth with 2,121.

Wacker and the Broncs return to the court on Friday, Jan. 28 at Wibaux.