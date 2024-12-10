Melstone girls basketball team showing maturity despite youth

BILLINGS — Melstone’s girls were one game away from a shot at a Class C state title last season.

The Broncs fell in the semifinals and then lost again Saturday morning in loser-out play. They didn’t lose a single player off that roster and are ready to take the next step in 2024-25.

“Making it so far, it really gave us the courage to know that we can improve this year and definitely make it, hopefully to the championship," junior guard Belle Collins said.

“They're super motivated to make it back to that semifinal and get on the other side," head coach Ole Eike said. "Right now we're hoping that everybody stays healthy and we can make a deep run. Hopefully we're there in Butte at the end of the year."

It’s still a relatively young team, as Melstone has just one senior, but it’s an experienced team that’s played in several big-time games throughout the years. There’s a noticeable difference in this year’s version, though.

“The mental maturity of knowing how to handle adversity, and if we can continue to do that throughout this year the sky really is the limit for them," Eike said.

The Broncs have historically been a team that can light it up from deep, and again that will be a strong suit. But Melstone will feature a bit more size than in years past.

“We're not 'big big' in the sense that we don't have a 6-footer. But to have two 5-10 guys, it's a change," Eike said. "I've got to find more options for us in and around the hoop. It's going to be a work in progress. It's going to take most of the year."

An already dynamite offense could get an even better, as the Broncs aim for their second consecutive Southern C title and state tournament berth.

