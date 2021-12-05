Laurel girls blow past Glendive

Laurel head coach Buddy Windy Boy couldn't have asked for a better home opener.

The Locomotives ran past visiting Glendive, 63-25, on Saturday behind a balanced attack led by Emma Timm's 20 points.

Laurel implemented a full-court press and played at a breakneck pace throughout the game, while also not shying away from any open look. That's just how Windy Boy wants the Locos to play this season, which will showcase the team's strengths.

"Really, really promoting these young ladies as, ‘Hey, these girls are athletes, man.’ They’re fun to watch and I’m showing you what they’re capable of," Windy Boy told MTN Sports. "Slowly progressing into the season we’ll get to that point where everything is a little more crisp and not as many mistakes, but that effort is going to be there the entire time.”

Laurel is in action on Friday, Dec. 10 at Miles City. Glendive's boys topped Laurel in Glendive, 68-62, to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Locomotives.