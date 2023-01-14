Kyler Latrielle hits game-winning 3-pointer to lift Missoula Big Sky girls past Butte in overtime

BUTTE — The Missoula Big Sky girls basketball team earned its first conference win of the season in dramatic fashion.

Sophomore guard Kyler Latrielle banked in a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime to stun Butte High 50-48 as the Eagles claimed their first Western AA victory.

The Eagles improved to 1-3 in conference play while the Bulldogs dropped to 0-4.

Butte's Emmarie Richards hit a go-ahead triple of her own with 10 seconds remaining in OT to put the Bulldogs up 48-47. The Eagles then drove the length of the court and Avory DeCoite kicked the ball out to Latrielle who delivered the game-sealing shot.

Latrielle led the Eagles with 12 points, and Avery DeCoite, Sadie McGuinn and Audrey Hale each had 10.

Butte was led by 16 points from Brityn Stewart and 12 from Emmarie Richards.