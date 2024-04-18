Kalispell Flathead basketball star Kennedy Moore finds perfect fit with Wake Forest

KALISPELL — Kennedy Moore has been a star on the basketball court for the Flathead Bravettes for the past four years. Now she's signed to play in the powerful Atlantic Coast Conference and continue her career at Wake Forest beginning in the fall.

"It kind of shows the work that you put in does matter," said Moore. "And it does pay off."

Moore didn’t start talking to Wake Forest, located in Winston-Salem, N.C., until February of her senior year, then went to tour the university during the last week of March. At the end of the trip she knew it was the right fit.

"My mom and I talked and I was like, ‘Mom, I know my decision, I just love it here,’" said Moore. "So then when they picked me up to go to the airport and dropped us off at the airport, I let them know. I was like, 'This is going to happen and I'm really excited.'"

After averaging nearly a double-double during her four years on varsity at Flathead High School with 11.9 PPG and 8.0 rebounds per game, Moore credits her success to the support of her family.

"One of the biggest helps would be my grandma and my papa — they were so supportive and they just took me everywhere," said Moore with a smile.

"They took me to AAU tournaments, they came and watched me, they would reach out to people (and) they took me on some visits. And they were, other than my parents, definitely my biggest believers for sure. So they really helped me get into this position."

Now set to be the first player from Montana to play women's basketball at Wake Forest, Moore is beyond excited. But more than anything she's grateful for her time as a Bravette.

"Just the friendships I made, I will have those friendships forever," said Moore. "And just the memories that I've made during Bravette basketball. It was just awesome and special, and I wouldn't trade it for the world."