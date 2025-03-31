Paige Lofing, Madison O'Connor of rivals Huntley Project, Baker find chemistry again at Hi-Line Invitational

HAVRE — Two of Montana's top girls basketball players — Huntley Project's Paige Lofing and Baker's Madison O'Connor — faced each other four times this past season, with the most important being the Class B state championship game where Project prevailed 65-50.

But last weekend the duo from rival teams paired up on the Class B roster in the Hi-Line Invitational tournament which took place at Armory Gym on the campus of MSU-Northern.

"It's amazing," O'Connor said Friday about teaming up with Lofing. "She goes to open spots, she passes really well, she scores when she can, and she knows when she needs to take over. And she also knows when she needs to get other players involved. Just everything about her game is great."

"(O'Connor) has a great basketball IQ," Lofing said. "She knows when to find open spots and she can cut very well, so it's fun to play with her."

O'Connor said it's the third time the two have been able to play as teammates in the event, and both talked about how enjoyable it is to share the court wearing the same jersey.

"Every time we play together it's great," O'Connor said. "The chemistry keeps building."

"It's definitely fun to play with her," Lofing said. "She can create her own shot, but she also can pass very well."

The two also said there's a friendly rivalry that goes on during the high school season because of how frequently Huntley Project and Baker play each other as District 3B foes.

"(Huntley Project is) our school rival, and just the competitiveness we bring towards the game and towards each other is insane," O'Connor said.

"We have to play them a lot so it's always fun," Lofing said.

Lofing was named Montana's player of the year March 13, and she is currently signed to keep playing basketball at Gonzaga University, whereas O'Connor has one more year left with Baker but has committed to play at Montana State.

