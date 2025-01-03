Huntley Project's Paige Lofing nets 2,000th career point in Red Devils' victory over Lodge Grass

BILLINGS — Huntley Project senior Paige Lofing scored her 2,000th career point Thursday night in helping the Red Devils stay unbeaten with a win over Lodge Grass.

Lofing scored 29 points in an 83-26 victory as the Red Devils improved to 6-0.

A three-point play on a fast-break layup just before halftime pushed Lofing past the 2,000 mark. She entered the game 17 points shy of the milestone and now has 2,012 for her career.

Lofing, who signed in November to play fat Gonzaga, scored 523 points in her freshman season. She followed that up with 703 points as a sophomore and 634 points last season.

Lofing has 152 points this season and is averaging 25.3 points per game.

Her current career total puts her just out of the top-10 in state history, according to the MHSA record book on its website. Joan Langford, who played at Reed Point from 1994-98, is in the 10th spot with 2,033 points. The Red Devils play again Friday night at home against Joliet.

Kayla Lambert of Brockton, who played from 1998-2002, had 3,453 career points, the most in Montana history by a male or female player.

