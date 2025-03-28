Huntley Project girls relishing run of trophies

WORDEN — The Huntley Project girls finally got over the hump.

The Red Devils topped Baker in Missoula nearly two weeks ago to win the program’s first girls basketball title.

“Semifinal win and the girls weren't nearly as stoked as I thought they'd be, but they were driven. They were motivated and focused for the next night," head coach Ryan Bouchard said. "Afterwards, when we did win it, it was good. It was a good celebration. It was happiness and relief all the way around."

“We just knew where we wanted to be and we fell short the year before," senior Maddison Akins said. "We knew if we gave it all we've got, played with more structure that chances are we'd be back, so we worked really hard in practice to try and get us ready for those game situations."

Project did so by dethroning the defending champs. The Red Devils met up with the Spartans five times this year, winning the season series 3-2, including the divisional and state title games.

“It didn't really matter what team, but we figured it was going to be (Baker)," senior Ivy Grimsrud said. "They always give us a good fight and they're fun to play."

That marks state championships in both volleyball and basketball this academic year, and the girls track team won it all last spring.

“Really good group of girls, as you know, from all the trophies and accolades they're bringing home. But they're a good group in the classroom, as well," Bouchard said. "They put the time in in the classroom, the weight room and in the gym whatever sport it is. It's just a special time for the girls here right now."

It’s been a banner run for the Red Devils.