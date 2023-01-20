Watch Now
Huge 3rd quarter spurs No. 2 Billings West girls past No. 4 Billings Skyview

Posted at 9:23 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 23:23:48-05

BILLINGS — The second-ranked Billings West girls out-scored fourth-ranked Billings Skyview 25-10 in the third quarter of Thursday night's top-five Eastern AA showdown en route to a 57-48 win over the defending champions.

West and Skyview went to their respective locker rooms with the game tied at 20, but the Golden Bears unleashed a flurry of 3-pointers in the third quarter that saw the lead swell to as large as 15, 45-30.

Kourtney Grossman led West with 16 points, while Breanna Williams poured in 27 for Skyview to pace all players.

With the win, West improves to 6-1 overall, while Skyview falls to 6-3.

