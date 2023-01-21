Helena High girls run away with crosstown matchup over Helena Capital

HELENA — In a defensive crosstown battle at Helena High, the Helena High Bengals defended their home court against the Helena Capital Bruins, 43 to 28.

With turnovers abound in the first quarter, points were at a premium for both squads as they were only able to muster five points a piece.

In the second quarter, both teams found a bit more success working the ball in and around the paint. Still, Helena High was able to take a three-point lead into the break after Ashley Koenig muscled away a rebound from a Capital defender and put it back to two of her seven points on the night.

After halftime, the Bengals came out with a hot hand, building a 10-point lead over the Bruins thanks partly to Maloree English putting up 6 of her tying team-high 10 points. Alex Bullock added 10 more points to the Bengals’ total while shooting 80% from the free-throw line.

And the Bengals continued to add to their lead in the fourth, mainly from the free-throw line as the Bruins found themselves in foul trouble late in the game.

Gracie Mockel led the way for the Bruins in scoring tallying a game-high 11 points, with Abby Bignell adding two late three-pointers en route to her six-point effort, but no other Bruins player was able to get more than five points.

The Helena High Bengals will look to stay in the win column next Thursday when they head out on the road to take on the Missoula Sentinel Spartans, while the Helena Capital Bruins will look to turn it around this coming Tuesday against the Spartans at home.