Helena High girls rout Bozeman in first basketball game of season

HELENA — The Helena High girls basketball team took the lead early and never looked back, making 26 team steals in a 56-14 win over Bozeman at home on Saturday.

The Bengals' Madi Todorovich played well all game, making six steals while pulling down six rebounds and added 13 points in her season opener. Grace Murgel led all scorers with 14 points and also had four steals and three rebounds.

Kylee Gardipee notched 11 points, three assists, four boards and a pair of steals. Both Murgel and Gardipee finished the game 5 for 8 from the field.

Bozeman’s Rose O’Brien finished with seven points as her team shot just 4 for 22 from the field while shooting 33% from the foul line.