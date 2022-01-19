Helena crosstown girls basketball: big deal or just another conference game?

HELENA — Crosstown is a special time in Helena. Rivals Helena Capital and Helena High are set to face off Thursday in girls basketball. Capital High is currently 3-4 on the season and 0-3 in the Western AA, with a chance to put a one in the divisional win column this Thursday.

This crosstown is extra special. Thanks to the pandemic, many of the girls have not played in a crosstown match-up before.

“Playing in our home gym, playing with a student section, it’s just going to be a lot of our first varsity crosstown so it’s just super exciting. I’m really excited to play. I think we match up really well,” said Rachael Stacey, Helena Capital senior.

Over at Helena High, the Bengals hold a 4-3 overall record, and are 1-2 in conference. Though the game is a big deal to the town and to the school, Alex Bullock, Helena High junior, said it’s just another conference game.

“I’m always confident in me and my team. It’s an exciting game, but it’s also just another conference game. So I have confidence that we’re going to go out there and compete no matter what the conditions,” she said.

Varsity tip-off for crosstown girls basketball is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Helena Capital.

