Hansen's 24 leads Billings Central past Laurel

LAUREL — Mya Hansen poured in a game-high 24 points in Tuesday night's rivalry game at Laurel, as Billings Central pulled off the season sweep of their rivals, 56-46.

Central raced out to a 30-21 lead at halftime, but Laurel clawed back into the game and trailed by three late in the third quarter. A Hansen buzzer-beater gave the Rams a five-point lead entering the final period.

The Rams held off Laurel down the stretch from the foul line of the fourth quarter to keep pace with Hardin atop the Southeastern A.