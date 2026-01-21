'Grit, hardworking, humble': D-G-S-G girls basketball unbeaten with eyes set on deep state run

GREAT FALLS — Gritty, hardworking and humble.

Those are three short ways in which junior BriElla Becker and sophomore twins Emma and Ella Smith would describe this season's current 10-0 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine girls basketball team.

That trio, among others, is a part of the core that returned from last season's squad which won the Northern C Divisional and made it to the state semifinals.

"I think we have really good team chemistry," Becker said at Belt High School following a 65-26 win over the Huskies last Thursday. "I think just taking (it) game by game and just focusing on one team at a time has really helped us get off to a great season start."

"I'm really happy with this team and we're really doing well this year," Emma Smith said. "I'm glad that I'm with this team and I think we're going to do a lot this year."

"We have a lot of good girls on this team that are really able to work hard and get there," Ella Smith said. "They're the best team I've ever had and I just love them."

D-G-S-G already has racked up some marquee wins this winter as well. There's the aforementioned victory over previously undefeated Belt, as well as a 51-44 triumph over defending three-time Class C champion Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale — which eliminated the Bearcats from last season's state tournament.

"North Country is obviously a great team, very well coached," Becker said. "Big test. I would definitely say we were ready for it. We were definitely very excited to play them."

"It was very relieving that we won and beat them because state last year didn't go as we planned," Emma Smith said.

"Losing to them last year at state, we kind of made some mistakes and we really wanted to get them this year," Ella Smith said.

Being unbeaten thus far doesn't just come from on-the-court success, Becker said.

"We're all each others best friends," Becker said. "We all get along, so I think it just makes it even more fun playing in these games and going to practice every day when, you know, you get to go see your best friends and go do the sport that you love."

The Bearcats roll their 10-0 record into a home game Thursday night in Geraldine against a fellow 10-0 team Chester-Joplin-Inverness. Tip off will be at 6 p.m.

