Great Falls High hiring Kassie Dixon as new girls basketball head coach

GREAT FALLS — On Monday, Great Falls Public Schools' athletic department distributed a press release announcing it is recommending Kassie Dixon be hired as the new head varsity girls basketball coach at Great Falls High.

Dixon, a graduate of Belt, won three Class C state championships with the Huskies under head coach Jeff Graham. She then went on to play two seasons at Sheridan College (Wyo.) before wrapping up her college tenure at Black Hills State University (S.D.). Dixon has served as an assistant coach the previous four years with the Bison, while also serving as freshman coach.

"Great Falls High School and the GFPS athletic department are excited to provide the opportunity for Kassie to lead the Lady Bison basketball program," the press release read. "She is a first-class educator and displays a tremendous knowledge and passion for the game of basketball. She is committed to getting the best out of her student-athletes and providing a meaningful experience that develops strong and confident young women."

Dixon will replace Jerry Schmitz, who announced his resignation from the head coaching role after 11 seasons earlier this year.