Great Falls High girls hang on in back-and-forth affair against Missoula Sentinel 39-36

GREAT FALLS — In a back-and-forth affair Saturday afternoon that was within single digits the whole way, the Great Falls High girls were able to hang on for a 39-36 win over Missoula Sentinel at Swarthout Fieldhouse.

Bison seniors Addi Kynett and Kennadee Mora helped give their team a 19-17 advantage after the first half. That was until a Spartan surge in the third eventually tied the contest up at 26 as senior Kaitlyn Hammett and sophomore Andrin Reimers came alive.

From there, it was neck-and-neck until the final moments, as in the final minute Great Falls' Kendall Gonser put in a layup to give the Bison a three-point lead. On the other side of the court, the Spartans would not hit the game tying three point attempt and time expired.

For highlights, view the video player above.

