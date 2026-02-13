Great Falls High girls go wire-to-wire in win over Belgrade

GREAT FALLS — After losing the previous six games, the Great Falls High girls basketball team got back in the win column Thursday night at Swarthout Fieldhouse with a 64-45 victory over Belgrade.

Great Falls (5-11, 3-8 Eastern AA) led this one from start to finish and set the tone early as it took a 20-5 lead going in to the second quarter.

The last time the Bison prevailed, it was in the road contest against the Panthers.

Additionally, the win for Great Falls keeps it in the hunt to make a state play-in game.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: