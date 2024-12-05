Great Falls High's 'team culture is great' heading into new girls basketball season

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High girls basketball team is coming off eight- and seven-win seasons the past two years, respectively.

While the past couple of campaigns have not seen too much success, the Bison are just about ready to put their best foot forward with this winter's season starting a week from Friday.

Seniors Kennadee Mora and Addi Kynett both said the team culture is better than it has been compared to other recent groups.

"Team culture is great," Mora said at Wednesday's practice. "The group of girls this year is super good. We all love each other, we all love playing with each other, and the camaraderie is just really good."

"This year's even better," Kynett said in regard to team culture. "We have so many people that have played together on previous teams and in other seasons that it's just really fun. Everyone's really friendly."

Great Falls has four seniors on its roster this year, and head coach Jerry Schmitz said he really likes the group, especially because of the leadership qualities.

"Three of them have a lot of experience playing already," Schmitz said. "I'm excited for that group. They're a great group of kids, they lead well, they are encouraging. I've seen nothing but positives from them."

One issue the Bison may face this season is the lack of height and a dominant player, as Schmitz said.

The head coach and senior duo want to see the team work as a collective.

"It's going to have to be five people together, working together to get things done," Schmitz said. "I think they're getting that, I think they're buying in to that."

"This group of girls is great, we're really coachable," Mora said. "We are really good at trying new things, so I think this year's going to be really great."

"Work together as a team, build that team environment so we can work together on the court," Kynett said.

For a team that hasn't made it to the Class AA state tournament since 2021, it hopes to flip that switch this year, among other goals.

"Our goal is to get to the state tournament," Schmitz said. "That's got to be up there on our list of things to do."

"I really hope that we make it to state and I think that we're really going to make it far with this team," Mora said.

"We hope to win crosstown for sure, and just have more wins than last year overall," Kynett said.

The Bison tip off the season at home against Kalispell Flathead on Friday, Dec. 13.