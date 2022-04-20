Great Falls CMR's Gardipee stays close to home, signing with Providence

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence Argos women's basketball team signed a local kid Wednesday as Great Falls CMR’s Shania Gardipee will stay in Great Falls to play basketball next year in the Frontier Conference.

Gardipee was an instrumental piece for the Rustlers state tournament team this year shooting 40-percent from the field as well as being a part of key plays throughout the season including two big time assists that led to game winning shots in the regular season.

“It’s been a really fun four years. My teammates, especially, have made it worthwhile. Our team as a whole has gone through a lot of things like ups and downs but just by sticking together I think we made it really fun,” Gardipee said.

Gardipee joins an Argos team that saw tremendous success last season reaching the NAIA national tournament five years in a row.

“I actually never really thought about playing college basketball until that happened. It’s always been a dream of mine but I never really thought it would happen so it’s been really exciting.”

Two Rustlers have now signed for basketball in the Frontier Conference for basketball in the last two weeks with Rogan Barnwell committing last week to MSU-Northern.