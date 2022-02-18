Great Falls CMR wins big on senior night over Bozeman

GREAT FALLS — With only four games left on the season, the Great Falls CMR Rustlers (8-7, 7-4) girls basketball team celebrated their senior night at home to propel them to a dominant win over the Bozeman Hawks (3-12, 3-8) winning 46-18.

Head Coach Brian Crosby's bunch showed that defense is how this team will be successful moving forward holding the Hawks to just 18 points on the game. Their next test will be on the road against Bozeman Gallatin Feb. 19 on the road while Bozeman will host Great Falls High the same day.