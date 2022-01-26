Watch
Great Falls CMR girls beat Great Falls High 44-41 in first crosstown battle of season

Posted at 10:21 PM, Jan 25, 2022
GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR Rustlers (5-4, 4-1) were supposed to play the Great Falls High Bison (2-7, 2-3) Jan. 14. However, due to COVID-19 and Great Falls Public Schools' decision to have classes virtual that week, the crosstown rivalry was rescheduled to Tuesday, Jan. 25. The game did not disappoint as CMR held off the Bison 44-41.

After the conclusion of the third quarter, the Rustlers held a commanding 14-point lead. However, big plays down the stretch from Dani Stenger who scored five points on back-to-back plays to cut the deficit to five brought energy into the building for the Bison.

The Rustlers though held strong as they dominated on the glass and won the battle on the interior. The Bison host Billings Senior on Friday, Jan. 28 while the Rustlers host Billings West.

