GREAT FALLS — A new season brings a new voice to the Great Falls CMR girls basketball program, but the Rustlers believe a familiar group of players can make the transition a smooth one.

Cramer Caouette takes over as CMR's head coach after spending the previous 13 years as an assistant with the Rustlers' boys.

"I think it was just time for a new challenge," Caouette said. "This opportunity presented itself, and it just felt like maybe the time to jump in and try a head coaching opportunity."

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CMR girls basketball leaning on defense, chemistry under first-year head coach Cramer Couette

Caouette spent time with the CMR girls during summer workouts and tournaments and said he's been impressed with how quickly they've picked things up.

Without a ton of size, CMR plans to lean on athleticism, defensive pressure and an up-tempo style.

"We don't have a ton of height, but we do have athleticism," Caouette said. "If we play fast in transition and we play good, intense man-to-man defense, I think we're going to have a successful season."

Senior shooting guard Carrina Kaluza said the Rustlers are embracing that approach.

"We want to push the ball as fast as we can," Kaluza said. "Get the ball out of our hands, push it. Passing is just way faster than dribbling."

CMR also returns an experienced senior class, with seven seniors on the roster. Kaluza said many of them have been playing together since second grade, creating a chemistry she believes will be a strength.

"To start with them and to end with them is probably everything to me," Kaluza said. "Our memories are just unforgettable. I couldn't make better friends here."

Caouette said that senior leadership will be especially important during his first season.

"I think the best teams are player-led teams," Caouette said. "If they buy in and they're doing all the right things, then everyone else tends to follow suit."

The Rustlers have their sights set on reaching the state tournament, a goal Caouette believes is attainable if CMR continues improving throughout the season.

For Kaluza, her final season is also about what this senior class leaves behind.

"We're going to leave a legacy at this school that we want to," Kaluza said. "We want people to know that we love our community and that they support us, and we're going to give back to them."

