High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Girls Basketball

Actions

Great Falls CMR, Billings Senior girls defeat Skyview, Great Falls High in Eastern AA contests

Screenshot 2026-02-07 at 4.45.18 PM.jpeg
MTN Sports
CMR girls defeat Skyview 54-44 Feb. 7.
Screenshot 2026-02-07 at 4.45.18 PM.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, the Great Falls CMR girls avenged a loss earlier in the season to Billings Skyview 54-44 at Rustler Fieldhouse, while the Billings Senior girls capped off a 2-0 road trip to the Electric City with a 47-40 victory over Great Falls High at Swarthout Fieldhouse.

Coming into the weekend, CMR (8-6, 5-4) and Senior (10-4, 6-3) were tied for third place in the Eastern AA. The Broncs picking up two wins keeps them in the race atop the conference. Skyview is now 7-7 (4-5 Eastern AA) and Great Falls slides to 4-10 (2-7 Eastern AA).

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Great Falls CMR, Billings Senior girls defeat Skyview, Great Falls High in Eastern AA contests

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state