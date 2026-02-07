Great Falls CMR, Billings Senior girls defeat Skyview, Great Falls High in Eastern AA contests

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, the Great Falls CMR girls avenged a loss earlier in the season to Billings Skyview 54-44 at Rustler Fieldhouse, while the Billings Senior girls capped off a 2-0 road trip to the Electric City with a 47-40 victory over Great Falls High at Swarthout Fieldhouse.

Coming into the weekend, CMR (8-6, 5-4) and Senior (10-4, 6-3) were tied for third place in the Eastern AA. The Broncs picking up two wins keeps them in the race atop the conference. Skyview is now 7-7 (4-5 Eastern AA) and Great Falls slides to 4-10 (2-7 Eastern AA).

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: