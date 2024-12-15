Watch Now
Glacier, Flathead take down Great Falls, C.M. Russell in Saturday girls basketball action

GREAT FALLS — The Class AA high school basketball season for both boys and girls tipped off Friday night, and games continued in to Saturday.

Both Great Falls High and CMR's girls teams hosted Kalispell Glacier and Flathead respectively, a couple contests where the visitor prevailed victorious.

Glacier held on against Great Falls 36-32, surviving a late Bison comeback thanks to a lay up by sophomore Madi Stevens while up two points in the final stages.

On the other side of town, and with CMR leading 45-43 with 30 seconds to go, Flathead's Ava Malman hit a game-winning three pointer with 12 seconds remaining. Bravettes win a 46-45 thriller.

