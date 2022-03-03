Girls Southern B: Colstrip, Big Timber, Jefferson, Columbus bounce into semis

BILLINGS - Colstrip's basketball girls led wire-to-wire on the way to an 85-59 quarterfinal win over Huntley Project Thursday at the Girls Southern B Tournament inside First Interstate Arena.

The game was closer than the final indicated with Huntley Project climbing to within three points multiple times in the third quarter. But the Fillies closed with a strong third and outscored the Red Devils 24-11 in the fourth for a wide-margin win.

Four players hit double figures in scoring for Colstrip led by Madison Bigback with 25 points. Canzas HisBadHorse scored 21 while Malea Eagan added 13. Baily Egan finished with 10.

Paige Lofing was Huntley Project's high scorer with 22 points including 10 free throws. Macy Rose scored 14.

Big Timber 64, Red Lodge 58

Big Timber's defending State B champions held off a fiery Red Lodge team 64-58 in the second girls game.

The Herders opened with an 11-2 lead before Red Lodge answered with a 10-1 run to climb within 29-27 at halftime. Red Lodge took a fourth-quarter lead and the game was tied 53-53 before Big Timber scored 10 straight to put it away and reach Friday's semifinals.

Bailey Finn led the Herders with 27 points followed by Emily Cooley's 23. Cooley was also the game's high rebounder with 14. Alyssa Boshart hauled in 11.

Brayli Reimer was a force for the Rams scoring 34 to lead everybody. Ellis Mastel corralled 11 rebounds for Red Lodge.

Jefferson 64, Lodge Grass 52

Jefferson punched its ticket to Friday's semifinals with a 64-52 win over Lodge Grass in the opening round.

Jefferson, which led by seven at halftime, built its lead to 21, 60-39, early in the fourth quarter. The Panthers were led by Rachel Van Blaricom, who poured in 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Lodge Grass's Jordan Jefferson led all players with 18 points.

The Panthers will play the Columbus/Baker winner in Friday night's semifinals, while Lodge Grass will play the loser in loser-out action Friday morning.

Columbus 39, Baker 31

Columbus used a suffocating defensive effort in the first half to open up a 22-9 halftime advantage en route to a 39-31 win over Baker in the opening round to set up a date with Jefferson in Friday's semifinals.

Baker had its chances in the second half, trimming that Columbus advantage down to as little as three in the early moments of the fourth quarter. Columbus, however, was able to clamp down once again and secure the victory.

Columbus and Jefferson are slated to play the late semifinal at 8 p.m. Baker will take on Lodge Grass in the morning in loser-out action.