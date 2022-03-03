Girls Southern B: Colstrip, Big Timber bounce into semis

BILLINGS - Colstrip's basketball girls led wire-to-wire on the way to an 85-59 quarterfinal win over Huntley Project Thursday at the Girls Southern B Tournament inside First Interstate Arena.

The game was closer than the final indicated with Huntley Project climbing to within three points multiple times in the third quarter. But the Fillies closed with a strong third and outscored the Red Devils 24-11 in the fourth for a wide-margin win.

Four players hit double figures in scoring for Colstrip led by Madison Bigback with 25 points. Canzas HisBadHorse scored 21 while Malea Eagan added 13. Baily Egan finished with 10.

Paige Lofing was Huntley Project's high scorer with 22 points including 10 free throws. Macy Rose scored 14.

Big Timber 64, Red Lodge 58

Big Timber's defending State B champions held off a fiery Red Lodge team 64-58 in the second girls game.

The Herders opened with an 11-2 lead before Red Lodge answered with a 10-1 run to climb within 29-27 at halftime. Red Lodge took a fourth-quarter lead and the game was tied 53-53 before Big Timber scored 10 straight to put it away and reach Friday's semifinals.

Bailey Finn led the Herders with 27 points followed by Emily Cooley's 23. Cooley was also the game's high rebounder with 14. Alyssa Boshart hauled in 11.

Brayli Reimer was a force for the Rams scoring 34 to lead everybody. Ellis Mastel corralled 11 rebounds for Red Lodge.