Girls Eastern AA: Skyview upends No. 1 Billings West for championship

BELGRADE — Breanna Williams took a little time to soak in the moment, but she knows she and her teammates quickly need to turn their attention to next week.

The Billings Skyview senior scored 13 points including a critical triple early in the fourth quarter as the Falcons soared past top-seeded Billings West 49-33 in the Eastern AA title game on Saturday.

It was Skyview's first-ever divisional title and the Falcons now head to state as the top seed out of the east as they search for their first state crown.

"That's past us," Williams said of Skyview's upset over the Golden Bears. "Now we're just looking toward the next opponent."

Williams was matched by teammate MG Spotted Bear who also scored 13 points.

The Falcons led 10-9 after one quarter and 21-15 at the half. Skyview then held a 32-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter where Williams delivered her big 3-pointer in the first minute to make it a 12-point game.

West was led by 12 points from Kaitlin Grossman and nine from Bella Murphy.

CONSOLATION FINAL

BILLINGS SENIOR 64, GREAT FALLS CMR 61 (4OT)

It was a basketball game, but Billings Senior likely felt at the end like it had just completed a marathon.

Allie Cummings scored a game-high 24 points — including the tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation — and the Broncs held on to beat Great Falls CMR 64-61 in 4OT to win the Eastern AA consolation final.

Cummings also delivered a driving layup in the eighth quarter to put Senior up by three in the closing minutes. A last-gasp 3-point attempt from CMR was just off and the Broncs survived.

CMR led 23-16 at the half but Senior outscored the Rustlers 18-9 in the fourth quarter and Cummings' clutch triple forced what would end being an extra entire half.

Alex Madsen had 17 points for the Rustlers and Kacey Christensen and Lauren Lindseth each scored 13.

The Broncs will be the No. 3E seed at state while the Rustlers will be No. 4E.