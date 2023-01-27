Gallatin girls secure first crosstown win over rival Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Gallatin girl's basketball secured their first win in program history against crosstown rival Bozeman High, beating them 69-42 on Thursday.

Despite a strong start for the home-court Hawks who led at the end of the first quarter 19-13, junior Addie Swanson got hot from beyond the arc to bring Gallatin back into the game.

Gallatin also implemented a press in the second quarter that changed the momentum of the game. The Raptors forced costly turnovers from the Hawks that they cashed in on the offensive end of the court.

Bozeman locked down Gallatin standout freshman Jada Davis in the first quarter, but she gained momentum going into halftime and finished with 13 points. Davis was not the only freshman to contribute to Gallatin's win: Novelle McQuiston had nine points. Swanson led all scorers with 18.

The two teams will rematch later this season at Gallatin.

