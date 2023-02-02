Maddy Moy, surging Kalispell Flathead girls confident but focused entering stretch run

KALISPELL — The Flathead Bravettes have been one of the top teams for Class AA basketball this season, and one of their star players, Maddy Moy, is far from finished with her basketball career after her commitment to play at Montana Western starting next year.

"As soon as I went there, met the coach, met the team, they were very kind, and they brought me in," said the newest Western Montana commit Maddy Moy. "I just knew that it was the right fit, you just get that feeling."

Moy is focused on her senior year as the Bravettes come off a third-place finish at state last year

"Going 8-3 is pretty good but we can’t go into games cocky, we have a lot to lose, teams know about us, and so we have to go in confident, ready to work, and we have to work in practice," said Moy. "I think we have a good shot but we got to put in the work and have effort."

Teammate Kennedy Moore knows that building off of the teams success last year will be crucial to making it to the big game this year.

"This year still with only losing one player it’s been a really big difference," said Moore. "But we still have all that team chemistry and we’re all looking forward to the second half of the season and the opportunity to to go to state."

And head coach Sam Tudor agrees that the teams tight bond is what has led to their most recent success winning five of their last six games.

"Now we’re starting to see that chemistry of the team come together and that just speaks to all the girls you know," said a proud Tudor. "And specifically my seniors are just doing a great job leading right now."

Even though the team is riding a three-game win streak, Tudor know his players will have to maintain focus over everything else heading into the home stretch before state.

"I think it’s important that we stay focused and give ourselves that opportunity where we can play in that arena," said Tudor. "This last stretch of basketball’s gonna be important, just staying focused.

Moy and the Bravettes will be looking to continue winning as the regular season wraps up in their pursuit of the school's first ever girls basketball state championship.

