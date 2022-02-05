Fairfield boys and girls sweep Rocky Boy on senior night

FAIRFIELD — It was senior night in Fairfield as the Eagles hosted the Rocky Boy Stars in a 1B showdown as the Eagles came looking to improve their conference standing.

The girls game was first and they wasted no time running out to an 11-1. Balanced scoring and countless forced turnovers allowed them to route conference foe in a 63-18 win giving them nine straight conference wins and sole possession of first place.

The boys game had more of a back and forth but started in similar fashion. Thanks to some key plays in the first half from senior Kaelob Flores, the Eagels were up 37-24 at half but Head Coach Adam Demontiney's group had no quit in them as Ben Crebs and Joe Demontiney lit it up from the field keeping the Eagles honest. The poise of the veteran group for Fairfield though allowed them to withstand the runs and come up with a 71-66 win. They sit in second place in 1B behind Shelby at 7-2 in the conference.

Fairfield plays Choteau to round out their regular season Feb. 12 while Rocky Boy concludes there regular season when they match-up against Shelby on Feb. 10.