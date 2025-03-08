Eastern C girls: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale edges Scobey for division championship

SIDNEY — Two-time defending state champion Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale held off Scobey 31-29 on Friday to capture the Eastern C girls basketball divisional championship.

The Mavericks survived a desperation 3-point attempt by Scobey at the buzzer to advance to state as a No. 1 seed in their bid for a three-peat.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale was led by BaiLee McColly's nine points and seven rebounds, while CharLee McColly and Emerson Downing each added six points.

Camrie Holum had eight points to pace Scobey. Kaytie Aanstad added six points and seven rebounds and Claire Lekvold also had six points.

Earlier Friday, Bainville won the consolation game with a 54-49 victory over Circle. Hailey Berwick led the Bulldogs with 21 points while Elsie Wilson added 17. Allie Kountz had 20 points and nine rebounds for Circle.

Bainville will challenge Scobey for the Eastern division's second berth to the state tournament on Saturday at 4 p.m. The state tourney opens Wednesday in Butte.

