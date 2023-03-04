Eastern C girls: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale edges Plentywood for championship

WOLF POINT — In a battle of unbeaten teams, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale snuck away Friday night with the Eastern C divisional girls basketball championship.

Paige Wasson scored 26 points and Teagan Erickson added 12 as the Mavericks defeated Plentywood 46-45 in the title game at the Wolf Point High School gym. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale will be the East's No. 1 seed for the Class C state tournament next week in Billings.

Wasson shot 8 of 22 from the floor and 4 of 5 from the foul line while making both of her 3-point attempts to lead the charge for the Mavericks. Erickson made 5 of 10 from the field, and that duo made all but one of their team's field goals.

Plentywood, which also advanced to the state tournament, got 11 points and 13 rebounds from Emma Brensdal. Mallory Tommerup, Annie Kaul and Paityn Curtiss all added eight points for the Wildcats.

Saco-Whitewater Hinsdale improved its record to 23-0 while Plentywood slipped to 22-1. The Class C state tournament will be held at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

