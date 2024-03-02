Eastern C girls: Plentywood to meet Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale for championship

GLASGOW — Reigning Class C state champion Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale will play Plentywood for the Eastern C girls basketball divisional championship Saturday.

Plentywood secured its championship berth with a 35-34 win over Scobey in the first semifinal Friday at Glasgow High School. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale followed with a 52-21 win over Bainville.

The Wildcats and Mavericks will play for the title at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Plentywood 35, Scobey 34

Mallory Tommerup knocked down two clutch free throws late in the fourth quarter to help Plentywood to a 35-34 win over Scobey.

With the Wildcats trailing 34-33, Tommerup calmly stepped to the line to make her sixth and seventh free throws of the game with just seconds remaining. Plentywood's championship ticket was punched when Scobey's last-ditch heave missed.

Tommerup scored nine points, going 7 for 7 at the free throw line, and Paityn Curtiss put in a team-high 10 points for the Wildcats. Audrey Sampsen added seven points.

As a team, Plentywood made 12 of 18 free throw attempts, compared to Scobey making just 2 of 10. Kennadi Cromwell and Kaytie Aanstad led the Spartans with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Scobey heads to the loser-out bracket and will play Lustre Christian at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 52, Bainville 21

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale shut out Bainville in the first quarter en route to its 52-21 semifinal win Friday.

The Mavericks won the first quarter 14-0 and took a 29-14 lead into halftime before further extending the lead in the second half. The Mavericks' star duo of Teagan Erickson and Paige Wasson again led the way, with each scoring 14 points. Shelbi LaBrie added nine in the win.

Five players scored for Bainville — Miah Pippenger with five points and four others with four each. The Bulldogs slip into the consolation bracket and will play Circle in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Friday loser-out scores

Circle 59, Richey-Lambert 49

Lustre Christian 67, Savage 50