Eastern C girls: Dominant Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale continues rolling, tops Plentywood for title

GLASGOW — Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale continued its girls basketball dominance Saturday, running past Plentywood 55-23 in the Eastern C divisional championship at Glasgow High School.

The Mavericks' star duo of Teagan Erickson and Paige Wasson was at it again Saturday, with both players filling the stat sheet in the win. Erickson had 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals, while Wasson added 12 points, three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and six steals.

Shelbi LaBrie had another strong game, as well, for the Mavericks, adding 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale swiped 16 steals as a team and forced Plentywood into 22 turnovers, resulting in 22 Maverick points.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, the reigning Class C state champion, will enter the state tournament as the East's No. 1 seed. The Mavericks have won every game this season by double digits and enter the state tournament 23-0.

Plentywood, which got a team-high six points from Mallory Tommerup Saturday, still qualifies for the state tournament with the second-place finish at divisionals. The Wildcats cannot be challenged by third-place finisher Scobey, as the Spartans lost to the Wildcats in a semifinal game.

Scobey rallied through the consolation bracket to claim third with a 52-31 win over Bainville. Kaytie Aanstad had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Spartans, Kennadi Cromwell scored 14 points and Camrie Holum grabbed 10 rebounds.

Saturday loser-out scores

Scobey 49, Lustre Christian 42

Bainville 44, Circle 35