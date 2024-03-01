Eastern C girls: Defending champ Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale joins Plentywood, Scobey, Bainville in semifinals

GLASGOW — Defending Class C state champion Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale opened its Eastern C divisional girls basketball slate in style with a 66-16 win over Savage at Glasgow High School on Thursday.

The Mavericks joined previous victors Plentywood, Scobey and Bainville as first-round winners, with all advancing to the semifinals.

Plentywood defeated Circle 45-26; Scobey upended Richey-Lambert 40-24; and Bainville edged Lustre Christian 49-46.

On Friday, Circle plays Richey-Lambert in a noon loser-out game, and Lustre Christian takes on Savage at 1:30 p.m. in another loser-out game.

Plentywood and Scobey play the first semifinal at 3 p.m., followed by Bainville taking on S-W-H at 4:30 p.m.

Plentywood 45, Circle 26

Mallory Tommerup dropped in 17 points to lead Plentywood, which placed third at last year’s state tournament.

Plentywood led 15-7 after the first quarter. The lead was still just 10 points after the third before Plentywood put the game out of reach by outscoring Circle 13-4 in the fourth.

Paityn Curtiss added 10 points and nine rebounds for Plentywood, and she combined with Audrey Sampson (8 points) to go 4 for 10 on 3-pointers.

Circle attempted 21 3-point shots but made just four. Madeline Moline led Circle with 11 points.

Scobey 40, Richey-Lambert 24

Richey-Lambert started strong, but Scobey finished tougher.

Kaytie Aanstad scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help the Spartans rally from a 14-6 in the first quarter and a 22-19 halftime deficit.

Scobey allowed the Fusion to make just one basket in the second half, holding R-L to 4.35 percent shooting (1 for 23) from the floor and two points over the final two quarters.

Keira Rains had 11 points to lead Richey-Lambert.

Bainville 49, Lustre Christian 46

Bainville led by as many as nine points and held on for the three-point victory with the help of 17 points from Elsie Wilson and 12 from Tally Berwick. Hailey Berwick contributed seven assists for the Bulldogs.

The Lions put three players into double figures in scoring, led by Alexa Reddig’s 15 points. Aubri Holzrichter added 13 points and Kencia Brown finished with 11 points and nine rebounds for Lustre Christian.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 66, Savage 16

The Mavericks led from start to finish, shooting 42% from the floor, including an 8-for-16 performance from the 3-point line.

Paige Wasson, who made all four of her 3-point attempts, finished with 25 points to lead the North Country co-op. Teagan Erickson put in 15 points for the Mavericks, who had assists on 13 of their 23 baskets.

S-W-H also had 20 offensive rebounds, which led to 18 second-chance points.

Taylor Conradsen led the Warriors with eight points.

