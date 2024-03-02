Eastern AA girls: Breanna Williams leads Billings Skyview to semis; Bozeman Gallatin outlasts West

BILLINGS — It will be Billings Skyview versus Bozeman Gallatin meeting for the Eastern AA girls divisional championship Saturday at Alterowitz Gynasium.

Breanna Williams again put up huge numbers to lead Billings Skyview to a 65-52 victory over Great Falls CMR in the night's first semifinal. The Falcons rallied from a first-half deficit to remain unbeaten.

Gallatin, meanwhile, outlasted Billings West 58-53 in a back-and-forth game in Friday's other semifinal to advance to the title game.

Billings Skyview 65, Great Falls CMR 52

Williams, a Maryland commit, finished with 38 points, 17 rebounds, three steals, and shot a perfect 17 for 17 from the foul line to lead the Falcons to the title game after falling down by 12 in the first half.

As a team, Skyview hit 26 of 31 from the stripe. Rae Smart also had a double double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 13 boards to aid the Falcons' effort.

With the win, Skyview also clinched a berth to next week's Class AA state tourney in Missoula.

There was a huge free-throw disparity, as CMR shot just 10 free throws, making seven. Macie Wheeler led the Rustlers with 15 points and Rhema Pace added 11.

Bozeman Gallatin 58, Billings West 53

Jada Davis had 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting and dished out seven assists as Gallatin won a competitive semifinal against West and earned a berth to state.

Emma Hardman scored 13 points and Makayla Coleman added 10 points and six rebounds for the Raptors. Ave Odegard also scored 10 points.

Gallatin shot 56.1% as a team, hitting 23 of 41 field goal attempts.

West got 18 points and eight rebounds from Halle Haber and 17 points and seven rebounds from Kourtney Grossman. West made just 1 of 11 3-point tries and shot .358% overall.

Friday loser-out scores

Great Falls 39, Belgrade 29

Billings Senior 51, Bozeman 45, OT